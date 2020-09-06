SABC says it's 'disturbed' by Thandeka Mdeliswa's killing

The SABC conveyed its condolences to her family, adding it was even more disturbed by news reports that her death came as a result of gunshot wounds in an apparent gender-based violence incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC said it was disturbed at the news of actor Thandeka Mdeliswa as a result of gender-based violence, according to her family.

Mdeliswa's family described how she died after being shot this week and treated in hospital.

Here is a statement from the Mdeliswa Family regarding the shooting and passing away of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa. #RIPThandekaMdeliswa pic.twitter.com/DC3cIN2RNV — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) September 5, 2020

Mpumalanga police said they were searching for the man who shot Mdeliswa.

She portrayed a character in the SABC 1 IsiNdebele drama series, Ikani.

The SABC conveyed its condolences to her family, adding it was even more disturbed by news reports that her death came as a result of gunshot wounds in an apparent gender-based violence incident.

"The South African television industry has indeed been robbed of a young, talented and promising life, violently and senselessly taken away from our society in its prime."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.