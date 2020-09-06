20°C / 22°C
SABC says it's 'disturbed' by Thandeka Mdeliswa's killing

The SABC conveyed its condolences to her family, adding it was even more disturbed by news reports that her death came as a result of gunshot wounds in an apparent gender-based violence incident.

Thandeka Mdeliswa. Picture: SABC.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC said it was disturbed at the news of actor Thandeka Mdeliswa as a result of gender-based violence, according to her family.

Mdeliswa's family described how she died after being shot this week and treated in hospital.

Mpumalanga police said they were searching for the man who shot Mdeliswa.

She portrayed a character in the SABC 1 IsiNdebele drama series, Ikani.

The SABC conveyed its condolences to her family, adding it was even more disturbed by news reports that her death came as a result of gunshot wounds in an apparent gender-based violence incident.

"The South African television industry has indeed been robbed of a young, talented and promising life, violently and senselessly taken away from our society in its prime."

