SABC says it's 'disturbed' by Thandeka Mdeliswa's killing
The SABC conveyed its condolences to her family, adding it was even more disturbed by news reports that her death came as a result of gunshot wounds in an apparent gender-based violence incident.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC said it was disturbed at the news of actor Thandeka Mdeliswa as a result of gender-based violence, according to her family.
Mdeliswa's family described how she died after being shot this week and treated in hospital.
Here is a statement from the Mdeliswa Family regarding the shooting and passing away of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa. #RIPThandekaMdeliswa pic.twitter.com/DC3cIN2RNV— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) September 5, 2020
Mpumalanga police said they were searching for the man who shot Mdeliswa.
She portrayed a character in the SABC 1 IsiNdebele drama series, Ikani.
"The South African television industry has indeed been robbed of a young, talented and promising life, violently and senselessly taken away from our society in its prime."