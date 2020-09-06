SA records 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 and 101 new deaths

South Africa has now slipped to the seventh-worst affected nation in the world in terms of the number of infections.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 have been picked up in the last 24 hours pushing the country's total caseload to 636,884.

Over the past few weeks, Peru and Chile have surpassed this country's infection load with both nations recording a spike in new cases.

The United States is still the country hardest hit, now with 6.2 million cases.

As of Saturday, 101 more fatalities have pushed South Africa death toll to 14,779.

Globally, there are now 26.7 million infections and 878,000 related deaths.

