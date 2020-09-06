Paarl pharmaceutical products supplier fined over R15k for face mask overpricing

Sentra Kem CCs has agreed to pay more R15,785.03 to the Solidarity Fund.

CAPE TOWN - A Paarl supplier of pharmaceutical products will make a payment to the Solidarity Fund after it was accused by the Competition Commission of charging excessive prices for face masks.

Sentra Kem CCs has agreed to pay more R15,785.03 to the fund.

The commission said the amount it would contribute to the fund was equivalent to the “excess profits” it made on the face masks between March and April this year.

The commission said the investigation found that Sentra Kem previously did not sell face masks.



However, due to the sudden demand and panic buying brought on by the state of national disaster, it started selling face masks.

It found that Sentra Kem's conduct of overcharging for face masks may constitute a contravention of the Competition Act.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.