Mpumalanga top cop welcomes hefty sentence received by pastor convicted of rape

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has welcomed the hefty sentence received by an alleged pastor convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Nathaniel Kubheka was sentenced by the Witbank Regional Court earlier this week to an effective 30 years imprisonment after being convicted on one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

It’s understood the 38-year-old lured several teenage boys and young men by portraying himself as a religious mentor.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi said: “He then lured young men between the ages of 17 and 23, promising to give them special prayer. When they came to his place, he sexually assaulted them and as a result of that, the court sentenced him to 30 years effective in prison.”

