Man (20) arrested following murder of Hawston resident Juanita Willemse

CAPE TOWN - An arrest has been following the murder of a Hawston woman.

The victim's body was found at the start of the weekend.

A 20-year-old man is in police custody in connection with the murder of Hawston resident Juanita Willemse.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the victim's body was found on Friday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A body of a 30-year-old woman was found on Cambridge Road. According to information, police responded to the crime scene and found a body of a victim with a rope around her neck.”

Police are still trying to establish the exact motive for her murder.

A murder case has been opened.

The bodies of several women have been discovered in separate incidents in the Western Cape in recent weeks.

