Madikizela meets with taxi associations to quell WC taxi violence

Bonginkosi Madikizela held separate meetings with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Associations and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations following a surge in taxi-related shootings in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape MEC of transport Bonginkosi Madikizela has met with taxi associations in a bid to quell ongoing taxi violence.

The two associations have recently been involved in tit-for-tat disputes over lucrative taxi routes in the Bellville, Mbokweni and Hout Bay areas.

Madikizela said there had been 56 taxi-related murders and 32 attempted murders in the Western Cape between January and August this year.

Last month, three commuters were caught in the crossfire when gunmen opened fire at Bellville taxi rank.

Madikizela has been part of discussions to find a resolution to the ongoing taxi war.

He said an independent mediator has also been appointed by the department and that leaders from both CATA and Codeta have also expressed concern following the most recent surge in taxi violence.

According to, Madikizela resolutions have been put on the table by both taxi bosses and the department to stop the taxi war in the Cape.