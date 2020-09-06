Lotto results: Saturday, 5 September 2020
These are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers. Were you a winner?
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 05 September 2020.
LOTTO: 17, 21, 23, 29, 30, 39
B: 47
LOTTOPLUS1: 07, 10, 27, 30, 42, 48
B: 35
LOTTOPLUS2: 23, 33, 35, 36, 38, 42
B: 02
#DrawResults for 05/09/20 are:
