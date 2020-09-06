Laingville residents give SAPS management 7 days to respond to grievances

Residents staged a peaceful demonstration on Saturday when they marched to the local police station to hand over a memorandum.

CAPE TOWN - The St Helena Bay community of Laingville has given South African Police Service (SAPS) management seven days to respond to their list of grievances following the death of a nine-year-old boy during service delivery protests.

Angry and disappointed.

That’s how the community of Laingville feel weeks after the death of Leo Williams.

The nine-year-old boy was hit in the head by a stray bullet during a service delivery protests.

The boy was inside his uncle's home at the time.

Residents maintain someone should be held responsible for his murder.

Community leader Thyrone Williams said: “31 July when we started this protest it was also peaceful, and this station commander here by us, he informed POPs, because according, to them we were violent and that was not the case.”

Williams said he was given a list of names of protesters to be charged with public violence but will not do so until they meet with police management.

“The community said we will not hand over that 4 people alone. For now, we are saying no arrests must take place until we sit around the table to discuss this whole thing.”

Williams is expected set to meet with an official from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Sunday.

