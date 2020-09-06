Hundreds of Capetonians voice their anger of rising crime, corruption in SA

As part of a protest march organised by the Move One Million campaign, dozens of people gathered in the CBD on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Capetonians have voiced their anger over rising levels of crime and corruption in South Africa.

As part of a protest march organised by the Move One Million campaign, dozens of people gathered in the CBD on Saturday.

Similar demonstrations were held across the country.

Capetonians from all walks of life gathered at the Grand Parade to speak out against various problems plaguing the country including crime and corruption.

The group called for change and decisive action.

Standing among the crowd was the father of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons, Azmir Oosthuizen, who was killed in Ocean View, in February.

Solomons was caught in a gang crossfire while playing in front of her family home.

An emotional Oosthuizen held a poster with a picture of his little girl with the words 'Emaan forever' and 'protect our children'. He said he wanted to see government do more to protect children and women in society.

“It’s the worst time of my life. I can't put it into words the daily struggle, the battle every day. Every day it brings back memories. My cry to Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa is how do you sleep at night, knowing that our children and women's lives are getting destroyed?”

Move One Million's Jarette Petzer said as an organisation they stood for change: “This is the beginning, the start of our campaign. We going to mass mobilize our country, work in our townships and find community leaders, get involved in community projects, and build unity.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.