Former CEO of Mandela Foundation, Achmat Dangor, passes away aged 72

The foundation's current CEO Sello Hatang has described him as an extraordinary human being.

JOHANNESBURG - Former chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Achmat Dangor has died.

Dangor passed away on Sunday aged 72.

In 1979 he formed "Black Thoughts" along with other writers to oppose the enslavement of the Bantu education system.

Dangor served in many non-governmental organisations including the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

Some of the books he authored and published over the years include Waiting For Leila, Private Voices, and Town Trilogy, among many others.

“He saw in me something that I could not see. And he always saw a glimmer of light through whatever storm clouds were gathering. This feels like the saddest and heaviest day of my professional life.”