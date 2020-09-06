Fire displaces 800 Imizamo Yethu residents

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services said approximately 200 structures were destroyed when the fire swept through the Hout Bay Informal Settlement.

CAPE TOWN - About 800 people have been displaced after their homes were destroyed in a fire Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay on Sunday morning.

About 80 firefighters from 14 different fire stations battled for hours to extinguish the blaze before it was finally contained at noon.

The Cape Town Fire Services' Jermaine Carelse said one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

In a separate incident in Khayelitsha, firefighters responded to an informal structure alight in Makhaza.

Three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition while another three residents managed to escape unarmed.