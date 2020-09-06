Eskom scales down load shedding to stage 1

South Africans had been saddled with stage 2 power cuts since Friday after the power utility experienced multiple breakdowns of its generation units.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it will down-scale load shedding to stage 1 from Sunday afternoon until 10 pm.

Eskom's board said while it was pleased that some units have returned to power, they remain concerned that the level of failures is unacceptably high.

The general managers of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations have been suspended for poor performance, which the utility says exacerbated its capacity issues.

