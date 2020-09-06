Eldorado Park community bid emotional farewell to Nathaniel Julies

The teenager who had down syndrome was allegedly shot and killed by police more than a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eldorado Park community has bid an emotional farewell to Nathaniel Julies.

He was laid to rest on Saturday at the Klipspruit Cemetery.

Julies was given a hero’s send-off.

Mourners lined the street and saluted the hearse carrying his body from the Mount Carmel Church to Klipspruit Cemetery.

The teenager was remembered for his loving and peaceful nature.

Emotions ran high as many people were barred from entering the church due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The 16-year-old's murder has sparked public outcry and once again placed police brutality in the spotlight.

Three police officers have since been arrested in connection with Julies’ murder and the case resumes in court next week.

