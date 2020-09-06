20°C / 22°C
EFF vows to demonstrate at Clicks after Malema tweets instruction to 'attack'

Clicks did not respond to the EFF's statement, which prompted Sunday's call to "shut down" all Clicks stores for the duration of the week.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein on 16 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trouble may be brewing this coming week for retail giant Clicks after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema tweeted an instruction for members to "attack".

Clicks found itself in the middle of controversy this week after a racist TRESemme advert appeared on its website depicting black natural hair as dry, damaged and frizzy, while white natural hair was depicted as "normal".

Clicks posted an apology on all its social media pages on Friday, but many were not so forgiving, with some calling for a boycott of Clicks stores.

In statements released on Friday and Saturday, the EFF said the portrayal reinforced a racist narrative of the abnormality of blackness as opposed to whiteness.

The party said the transgression by the store went far beyond an advert, adding that it represented a cornerstone of anti-black racism which showed itself through the disparaging of black people.

It issued a number of ultimatums for the retailer, calling for the sacking of those responsible for the advert, among other things.

Clicks did not respond to the statement, which prompted Sunday's call to "shut down" all Clicks stores for the duration of the week.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

