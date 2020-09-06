EFF vows to demonstrate at Clicks after Malema tweets instruction to 'attack'

Clicks did not respond to the EFF's statement, which prompted Sunday's call to "shut down" all Clicks stores for the duration of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Trouble may be brewing this coming week for retail giant Clicks after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema tweeted an instruction for members to "attack".

Clicks found itself in the middle of controversy this week after a racist TRESemme advert appeared on its website depicting black natural hair as dry, damaged and frizzy, while white natural hair was depicted as "normal".

Clicks posted an apology on all its social media pages on Friday, but many were not so forgiving, with some calling for a boycott of Clicks stores.

We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020

In statements released on Friday and Saturday, the EFF said the portrayal reinforced a racist narrative of the abnormality of blackness as opposed to whiteness.

The party said the transgression by the store went far beyond an advert, adding that it represented a cornerstone of anti-black racism which showed itself through the disparaging of black people.

It issued a number of ultimatums for the retailer, calling for the sacking of those responsible for the advert, among other things.

@Clicks_SA see you tomorrow. Fellow fighters and ground forces; ATTACK!!! — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2020

The command is very clear, tomorrow and for the rest of the week, I will report @Clicks_SA Mall of the North in Polokwane at 9am with my ”DRY & DAMAGED HAIR.” #EFFMustRise pic.twitter.com/Or3519j8MO — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2020

