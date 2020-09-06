DA virtual policy conference delegates discuss policy issue of economic justice

A policy document compiled ahead of the conference undertakes a comparative outlook between the DA’s proposed policies and current legislation.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Democratic Alliance (DA) virtual policy conference enters its second day, delegates have been discussing one of the party’s biggest policy issues which is economic justice.

The DA maintains that the country’s economic policy under the African National Congress’ governance impedes growth capacity and blocks more South Africans from access to jobs in the labour market.

According to the party current laws target elites as opposed to their proposals which target the vulnerable and disadvantaged.

On its political hot potato, the role of race in the economy. The party believes the common justification for using demographic quotas or targets is broken.

It instead advocates for fair equality and acknowledges that not everyone has a fair chance in life.

However, it states that this is a call to action for a government to place positive measures such as empowering citizens through access to early childhood education, schooling and the labour market.

Another criticism of current laws is that they use a narrow-criteria which ignore many economic, environmental and social contributions that can be made by the private sector if some policies were relaxed to create a healthy environment for the sector to thrive.

