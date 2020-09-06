DA gears for second day of its virtual policy conference

The conference got off to a good start with delegates unanimously voting for several policies including an important decision that the party will rely on evidence-based decision making.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is gearing for a second day of its policy conference as it tries to consolidate its stance on South Africa's socio-political issues.

The virtual gathering kicked off on Saturday and its meant to align the views of the organisation with those of its leaders and members.

The DA has resolved that ideas and positions the party implements must be able to withstand scrutiny and be open to modification in the face of facts.

The party has been in turmoil for some time now with some of its senior leaders including Mmusi Maimane resigning due to policy clashes.

Now the DA said before any decisions were made, principle and evidence in decision-making would be implemented.

The party also adopted a social market economy, a trajectory that could see it standing up to the government's current policies.

Delegates are meant to discuss further policy issues on Sunday with robust debates around the economy expected to feature prominently.

