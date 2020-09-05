St Helena Bay residents demand answers over Leo Williams' killing

A stray bullet hit Leo Williams in the head after violent protests broke out last month.

CAPE TOWN - The St Helena Bay community of Laingville handed over a memorandum to the SAPS demanding justice following the murder of a nine-year-old boy who was shot during service delivery protests.

Residents held a peaceful demonstration this morning under the banner #JusticeForLeo.

He was indoors at the time.

The Laingvile residents believe someone should be held responsible for Leo William's killing.

Community leader Thyrone William's said their demands as per the memorandum include that the station commander step down and that the community members want answers.

The area was described as tense following Leo's passing.

Williams said while they are aware that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the matter, residents were concerned about the slow pace of the investigation and that no arrests have been made.

"We asked the community today to try their utmost best to remain calm, because this community don’t want silence anymore, they want action etc.”

Williams insisted today's demonstration was peaceful despite a heavy police presence.

Residents have given SAPS management seven days to respond.

