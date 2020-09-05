Police limit attendance at Nathaniel Julies funeral

A contingent of law enforcement officers, including the SAPS and JPMD officers, turned a crowd away from the church.

ELDORADO PARK - Police have prevented residents from going to church for the funeral service of Nathaniel Julies.

The community gathered at the 16-year old boy's house on Saturday morning to pay their final respect a week after he was fatally shot.

“We are stopping here. It's only the family members that are allowed to go in. If your name is on the list, you can go inside," said an officer.

Three police officers have been arrested in connection with the child's murder.

South African police have been criticised for their strong handedness of citizens after it emerged that officers allegedly shot Julies, who had Down syndrome, a few metres from his home when he failed to answer questions.

Hundreds of Eldorado Park community members gathered in the area on Thursday night to remember Julies.

They called for the trial of those accused of murdering Julies to be broadcast live and that the main road be named in his memory.