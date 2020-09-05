Numsa's Court bid for Comair to pay workers' salaries to be heard next week

Earlier this week, Comair published its business rescue plan, indicating it will take to the skies again in December.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Numsa's Labour Court bid demanding Comair pay workers' outstanding salaries and medical aid will be heard next week after the union filed the urgent application saying the airline had not paid salaries since June.

Earlier this week, Comair published its business rescue plan, indicating it will take to the skies again in December.

This followed negotiations with a preferred investor which will see a fresh equity injection of R500 million.

Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said they were not consulted on the business rescue plan.

“The plan talks about, for example, how workers should stand in agreement to waive their income until December. It is really outrageous that the BRPs put that in the BRP plan.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.