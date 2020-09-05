Nathaniel Julies mother: I forgive his killers

The teen - who had Down syndrome - was fatally shot, allegedly by police, near his home last week.

ELDORADO PARK - The mother of Nathaniel Julies said she had already forgiven the police officers who have been charged with her son's murder.

Bridget Harris was speaking at her 16-year-old son's funeral at the Mount Carmel Ministries church in Eldorado Park on Saturday.

#NathanielJulies Nathaniel's mother says she has forgiven the officers arrested in connection with her son's death saying God wants her to do that. SZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2020

His death has sparked outrage and has once again thrust police brutality into the spotlight. Three police officers have so far been arrested in connection with his murder.

Meanwhile, young people of Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg said they were now living in fear of being killed by police.

Young people came out in their numbers to remember Julies who's been hailed a hero.

They have described his death as senseless.

“For a policeman to shoot someone who has nothing to do with anything, it’s just heart-breaking,” said one teen.

Another said, ”I’m very scared, I don’t know what they are going to do”.

At the same time, a large group of community members tried to force their way into at a local church where the funeral service was held, but police acted swiftly to defuse the situation.

Only a few family members are allowed inside the church as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Security has also been beefed up in the area with a large contingent of SAPS members patrolling the streets.

Hundreds of Eldorado Park community members gathered in the area on Thursday night to remember Julies.

They called for the trial of those accused of murdering Julies to be broadcast live and that the main road be named in his memory.