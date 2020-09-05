Move One Million protest: Enough is enough

People from across Cape Town braved the cold weather on Saturday to raise awareness around violence against women and children and concerns around corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Capetonians have gathered at the Grand Parade protesting against corruption, farm murders, gender-based violence and child killings.

The demonstration was organised by Move One Million campaign.

While some waved flags, others held placards which read; ‘Save our children’, ‘We deserve better’ and ‘This is the last straw’.

#RiseSA #moveonemillion Hundreds of people gathered at the Grand Parade in Cape Town, protesting against farm murders, gender based violence and child killings. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/K9Yhc3Y9fZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2020

Move One Million’s Jarette Petzer said it was important for organisations and communities to unite and make their voices heard.

"What we stand for is an end to corruption. The root of our main problems come from corruption. If we deal with that, we can deal with a lot of issues. We have to work with our communities in service and that how we are going to unify the country."

SA Women Fight Back’s Bronwyn Litkie said enough was enough.

"We have to stand up for South Africa. We have seen too much violence around our country. We are sick and tired of corruption and gender-based violence. There needs to be a change."

Capetonians gathered at the Grand Parade on 5 September 2020 to protest against corruption, farm murders, gender-based violence, and child killings. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.