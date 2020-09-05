Laingville residents march to police station to demand justice for Leo Williams

Nine-year-old Leo Williams died after being hit in the head by a stray bullet as police officers clashed with demonstrators last month.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of the St Helena Bay community of Laingville have taken to the streets in peaceful protest to demonstrate under the banner #JusticeForLeo and hand over a memorandum to the local police station.



The child was sitting inside his uncle's house watching TV when he was shot.

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

Laingville community Leader Thyrone Williams said one of the demands in the memorandum called for the police station commander to step down.

He added this stemmed from an issue over the possible arrest of some community members who participated in service delivery protests last month.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz called for calm and urged residents to refrain from any form of violence during the demonstration.

Williams stressed the protest would be peaceful and no roads would be closed as a result.