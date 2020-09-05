It ended in tears! Sundowns snatches PSL title from under Chiefs' nose

This marks coach Pitso Mosimane's fifth league title, making this a historic win.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns has officially been crowned the winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season after they managed a 2-0 win over Black Leopards.

This marks coach Pitso Mosimane's fifth league title, making this a historic win.

It is also Sundowns’ third title in a row and 10th in total.

Log leaders Kaizer Chiefs went into the day leading by goal difference but Baroka held them to a one-all draw - denying them the title.

It's a sad day for Kaizer Chiefs who needed a win from today's match to take the title. AmaKhosi were held to a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC.

This also sees Baroka avoid relegation finishing third from the bottom

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC, in their maiden season, finished 10th despite a loss to Orlando Pirates.

In their final game, after nearly a century in top-flight football, Bidvest Wits managed a 3-1 win over Maritzburg United, with Gavin Hunt and his chargers finishing fourth overall.