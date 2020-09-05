It ended in tears! Sundowns snatches PSL title from under Chiefs' nose
This marks coach Pitso Mosimane's fifth league title, making this a historic win.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns has officially been crowned the winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season after they managed a 2-0 win over Black Leopards.
It is also Sundowns’ third title in a row and 10th in total.
Log leaders Kaizer Chiefs went into the day leading by goal difference but Baroka held them to a one-all draw - denying them the title.
It's a sad day for Kaizer Chiefs who needed a win from today's match to take the title. AmaKhosi were held to a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC.
This also sees Baroka avoid relegation finishing third from the bottom
90 + 5’| #BAR 1 : 1 #CHI— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020
Full time score: (Kambala 59’) Baroka FC 1 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs (Billiat 39’)#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/bEY9AtuvxU
🏆CHAMP10NS🏆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020
We could not have done it without you Masandawana! 👆💛👆💛👆💛
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#Sundowns #AbsaPrem #Champ10ns pic.twitter.com/0yaKMH2IRr
What. A. Season.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020
What. A. Team.
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#Sundowns #AbsaPrem #Champ10ns pic.twitter.com/Tl9EmGHsgq
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC, in their maiden season, finished 10th despite a loss to Orlando Pirates.
In their final game, after nearly a century in top-flight football, Bidvest Wits managed a 3-1 win over Maritzburg United, with Gavin Hunt and his chargers finishing fourth overall.