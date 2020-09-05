Hefty sentence for pastor guilty of rape, sexual assault

It's understood the 38-year old would host retreats across Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, where he would befriend his victims and lure them to his home under the pretence of a special prayer.

JOHANNESBURG - A pastor will face up to 30 years behind bars for the rape and sexual assault of five boys.

Nathaniel Kubheka was handed the hefty sentence in the Witbank regional court this week.

The court found that he took advantage of the boys - aged between 17 and 23 - by portraying himself as a reliable religious figure.

Police Commissioner Mondli Zuma has welcomed the sentence, saying it’s a victory against perpetrators of violence.

The accused was also found to be unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered into the register of sexual offenders.