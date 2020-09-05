DA sets out values and principles at start of policy conference

These include the unanimous adoption of constitutionalism and the rule of law which pushes for an adherence to the powers, limits, rights and responsibilities conferred in the South African Constitution as well as principles thereof.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has already adopted several policies at its inaugural conference which kicks off on Saturday.

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend the online event.

With the resignation of senior leaders and several public spats, the party has decided to redefine its values and the policies it prescribes to with increasing pressure within its ranks to find consensus.

Delegates at the conference started the morning by adopting policies under its values and principles theme.

These include the unanimous adoption of constitutionalism and the rule of law which pushes for an adherence to the powers, limits, rights and responsibilities conferred in the South African Constitution as well as principles thereof.

In its documents, the party emphasises that South Africa is not yet a fair society as envisioned in the Constitution.

The conference has also adopted the separation of party and state policy which demands that public representatives must expand their interests and care to all members of society.

"The DA kicked off its policy conference at 8am with an outline of the programme for the next two days," said spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

The first day of the conference will be dedicated to the values and principles policies.

This will be followed by a discussion over the economic justice policy which has ruffled feathers within the party over recent years, with different views emerging from its leaders on how to get the country on the right economic trajectory.

Adopted by the #DAPolicyConference: Separation of party and state.



Public representatives must expand their interests & care to all members of society & ensure that the resources and authority of the state are employed to serve the nation and not the party. #KhulaDA pic.twitter.com/uB2CyaM0y3 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 5, 2020

Adopted by the #DAPolicyConference: Separation of powers.



Abuse and concentration of power is best curtailed where the three branches of government (the legislative, executive, and judicial) are kept institutionally

separate from each other. #KhulaDA pic.twitter.com/FBS5QP8235 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 5, 2020

Adopted by the #DAPolicyConference: Social market economy.



Participants (businesses & consumers) rather than govt. decide on what to purchase, where to invest & how much to produce. Govt. enhances equality of opportunity & provides strong safety nets & trampolines.



#KhulaDA pic.twitter.com/CdtBJicn6S — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 5, 2020