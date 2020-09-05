COVID-19 UPDATE: Recovery rate in SA reaches 88%

While 2,063 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded overnight, recoveries have steadily increased to 557,818, which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - South Africa has 2,063 new COVID-19 infections from records obtained in the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the total number of identified positive cases in the country to 635,078.

According to the Health Ministry, 115 people have succumbed to the virus overnight, bringing overall fatalities so far to 14,678.

A total of 3,765,700 tests have been conducted to date, with 18,599 new tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, more than 88% of the volunteers needed for South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine efficacy study have been enrolled.

In June, the first participants were vaccinated in the randomised control trial at seven sites across the country.

A total of 1,783 of the required 2,020 participants have been enrolled in the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine trial.

Ninety percent of the study's HIV-negative participants are covered, while 13 out of a planned 50 HIV-positive volunteers have been enlisted.

At the UCT Lung Institute site, Professor Keertan Dheda elaborated on the significance of key opinion leaders, such as the Medical Research Council's Professor Glenda Gray, taking part in the trial.

“They help to affirm trust that the vaccine is safe. I think it goes a long way in allaying the stigma of COVID-19. Anybody can get COVID-19, and it doesn’t just affect rich or poor, or black or white.”

Some sites have transitioned to enroll volunteers in Wits University's Novavax vaccine trial.