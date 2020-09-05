CEO De Ruyter: No political interference at Eskom

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said government had given its full support to turn around the power utility, but that the old narrative of political interference didn’t apply.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said there had been no political meddling at the utility and the goal was to simply keep the lights on.

The utility has implemented stage two load shedding which will last until ten o'clock in the evening and will return on Sunday morning at 8 o'clock.

On Friday Eskom announced the suspension of the general managers of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations for poor performance that led to the implementation of load shedding

Acting managers at Kriel and Duvha were also removed.

Speaking on The Money Show, De Ruyter said government had given its full support to turn around Eskom.

“Minister Gordhan has been absolutely consistent in his support for the executive team. He has been encouraging us and holding us to account. The old narrative of political interference doesn’t apply to Eskom at all. It is one of giving us a mandate and holding us accountable for executing on it. So no complaints on that score

But De Ruyter said the present generating system wasn't sufficient despite the repairs and new input was needed.

“It will not fix the problem entirely, but it will certainly reduce the risk of load shedding. If you ask me to guarantee in 12 months’ time there will be no load shedding, no, I can’t give you that unequivocal guarantee.”