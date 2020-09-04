Two cops arrested after man found dead in Mooreesburg holding cell

Ipid said that the officers involved were arrested on Thursday and would appear in court soon.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has arrested two police officers after a man was found dead in a holding cell in Mooreesburg.

Manfred Lewies died two weeks ago at the police station.

Ipid said that the officers involved were arrested on Thursday and would appear in court soon.

Ukubavimva Foundation executive director Advocate Venice Burgins said that the community was angry and wanted answers. She claimed that Lewies was assaulted.

"he was brutally assaulted by police officials on duty that evening, so at about 3 or 4 in the morning they notified the mother that he passed away. The mother went to the police station to find out and see her dead son. Upon arrival, she was told that she's unable to see the son."

Burgins said that she had contacted the SA Human Rights Commission and Ipid for assistance.

"Everything just felt sinister. Why wouldn't they allow... I mean the mother was already traumatised. The child was in custody and there were no charges against his name, he was just picked up. He was beaten and he died."

