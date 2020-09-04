There were 31 farm murders in June, says AgriSA

AgriSA has pointed to the most recent crime figures, which show that 49 people were murdered on farms over the entire 2019/20 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - In just one month there've been more than 30 farm murders in South Africa.

This is according to AgriSA which has pointed to the most recent crime figures, which show that 49 people were murdered on farms over the entire 2019/20 financial year.

AgriSA said that in June alone 31 people were killed.

The organisation's Pierre Vercueil said that it was becoming too expensive for farmers to bolster security on their land.

They could not always rely only on police, he added.

"By the time the police arrive, it's too late. So now we have radio systems, cameras and all kinds of other paraphernalia that we have to buy and we would like to see government subsidise these things because farmers are finding it difficult with droughts and everything else."

Vercueil said that farming communities did not believe that they should get preferential treatment, though.

"It's not stopping, it's becoming worse. I suppose you could say this is also from the unemployment, the poverty and everything else and I think it is not that, it's just criminality and people get away with it."

Government has repeatedly emphasised that it was doing everything it could to curb farm attacks.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.