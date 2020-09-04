Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams volunteers herself to ANC integrity committee

In a statement released on Friday, her department said the minister had taken this move in order to address any allegations of impropriety that had been published against her office.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has subjected herself voluntarily to the integrity committee of the ANC to address any allegations of impropriety that have been published against her office.

This follows reports that the minister fired a board member of the South African Post Office after it was found that he was in business with the minister's husband.



In a statement released by her department on Friday afternoon, it said the minister "has taken an unprecedented step to be resolute in eradicating any corruption in her Department. This comes after the publication of a series of speculative media reports in recent weeks alleging possible business dealings, by senior officials, in state-owned entities under her portfolio and members of her family.

“I have emphasised to my department, and all officials in the public entities that fall under my portfolio, that we must be resolute in eradicating corruption and lead by example in fighting impropriety in the entities we oversee,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.



Asked how she has viewed the media articles published recently which allege impropriety in her office, the minister responded: “The media is an important democratic institution for holding public officials to account, and must be respected. It was our hope that our responses, which are always open and transparent, to questions from the media, would be sufficient to address any public concerns about these matters and to inform the public on the truth of the matters reported upon. Regrettably, that has not always been the case.”



According to the the statement, in recent meetings held with senior executives and board members of state-owned-entities under her portfolio, the minister has emphasised the call for public servants to cease doing business with the state and to report corrupt activities to law enforcement agencies.

"The minister remains unequivocal in her stance to eradicating corruption in her Department, and to promoting transparency and accountability in discharging her duties."