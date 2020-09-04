St Helena Bay community to march for justice for Leo Williams

Leo Williams (9) died after being hit in the head by a stray bullet as police clashed with demonstrators outside his home last month.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the St Helena Bay community of Laingville will march for justice on Saturday following the shooting of a boy during a protest.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

The community will march under the banner #JusticeForLeo.

Laingville community leader Thyrone Williams said they planned to hand over a memorandum of demands to police management and municipal officials.

“One of the demands in the memorandum is that the community does not want the station commander anymore.”

He said this stemmed from an issue over the possible arrest of community members who participated in service delivery protests last month.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz urged residents to refrain from any form of violence during Saturday's demonstration.

