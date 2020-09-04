Smith says relationship with late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson predated MP role

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith was at the state capture commission on Friday to testify on the more than R500,000 that he received from Bosasa and the alleged installation of security cameras at his house that he has denied.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith on Friday said that his relationship with Bosasa’s late CEO Gavin Watson predated his tenure in Parliament.

Smith said that he first went to Parliament in 1999 and that he was chairperson of the Correctional Services portfolio committee from 2009.

“We would ask questions to the department and engage with stakeholders so that we as MPs will be clued up with the subject matter at Correctional Services or Justice, or whatever the case was,” he said.

