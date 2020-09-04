SAHRC welcomes release of journo Hopewell Chin'ono from Zim detention

The commission released a statement reminding Zimbabwe's government that human rights knew no borders.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has welcomed the release of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono from detention in Zimbabwe.

However, the commission said that it remained deeply concerned about reports of alleged continued human rights violations north of the Limpopo River.

The police and the government of Zimbabwe have reportedly been targeting critics from various political and civic formations in recent weeks, with claims of some being beaten in the street.

It also warned that these violations had implications on neighbouring countries such as South Africa.

