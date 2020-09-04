Reduced demand, better weather helped move to level 3 power cuts - Eskom

The power utility will implement stage 3 loadshedding from 8am on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that its teams were working to return generating units to service.

It said that it was able to scale down the rolling blackouts with reduced demand and improved weather conditions.

South Africans have been saddled with stage 4 loadshedding over the past two days after multiple breakdowns at its ageing power stations.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that today's power cuts would last until 10pm tonight.

"We have unplanned capacity amounting to 11,185MW as well as the 5,000MW that is out on planned maintenance. As usual, fellow South Africans, we request that your assistance in electricity usage so that we may get out of this situation."

