Calls for Clicks to explain itself after offensive black natural hair advert

The health and beauty retailer has come under fire for the campaign, which has been slammed for promoting negative sentiments towards black natural hair.

A screenshot of the Clicks ad that sparked anger on social media.
A screenshot of the Clicks ad that sparked anger on social media.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While Clicks said it understood the responsibility it had to remove prejudice from society, calls continue for the company to explain how an offensive advert ended up on its website in the first place.

The health and beauty retailer came under fire for a campaign which has been slammed for promoting negative sentiments towards black natural hair.

The advert shows an image of black hair labelled as dry and damaged while an image of white hair appears with the phrase fine and flat.

It’s an all-too-familiar occurrence of a major company running an ad and later regretting doing so.

Clicks has now apologised after the campaign sparked widespread outrage on social media, with some customers accusing the company of racism.

Afro Botanics supplies the retailer with natural black hair products.

CEO and founder Ntombenhle Khatwane said they were appalled.

“We are very appalled and when I saw the ad, I didn’t understand it because it goes against the values and everything my business stands for. So, I am waiting to hear from Clicks to hear what measures are they going to take.”

Clicks has now made a commitment to ensuring its content reflects the diverse voices and experiences of its customers.

