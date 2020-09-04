Plettenberg Bay teen in court after her baby found abandoned in bushes

George police arrested the 17-year-old girl this week after her one-week-old baby was found abandoned in bushes in Knysna.

CAPE TOWN - A Plettenberg Bay teenager has made her first court appearance on charges of child abandonment and child neglect.

Detectives consulted with the Knysna Hospital's maternity ward and this led them to New Horizon in Plettenberg Bay where the young mother was arrested.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “The 17-year-old accused, the mother of the child, appeared briefly at the Magistrates Court yesterday. She was released in the care of her mother and the case has been postponed to 14 October for further investigation.”

