Parly should have done more to manage govt's COVID-10 response, HSF tells court

The Helen Suzman Foundation wants lawmakers to come up with special legislation to govern the state’s fight against the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament should have done more to lead the management of government’s response to COVID-19.

That’s according to the Helen Suzman Foundation, which now wants lawmakers to come up with special legislation to govern the state’s fight against the pandemic.

The Gauteng division of the High Court on Thursday heard an urgent application from the foundation seeking an order that would direct Parliament to pass such a law.

The Helen Suzman Foundation has told the court that Parliament was constitutionally obliged to initiate and pass legislation to regulate the state’s response to the pandemic.

Senior counsel for the Helen Suzman Foundation, Max du Plessis: "This is a pandemic which impacts on rights so overwhelmingly that it is simply unimaginable that Parliament, which is the primary lawmaker in the country, can for an inordinate amount of time say: 'We're not going to make laws. Our primary function, we're not going to do it.'"

He’s also told the court that the case was about the separation of powers and Parliament should take its rightful place.

Advocate Vincent Maleka for Parliament has dismissed the foundation’s case, saying that it had failed to even outline how the new law should look.

"There is nothing to guide this court, there is nothing to inform the Speaker and that leaves legislation in the air. On their version, assuming Parliament takes them seriously and promulgates that legislation."

He’s also called on the court to hit the foundation with a costs order for bringing the application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.