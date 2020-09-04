Outa to ‘keep close eye’ on Eskom disciplinary processes

The utility has suspended managers of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations for poor performance.

JOHANNESBURG - With two suspended Eskom general managers now facing a disciplinary process, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said they would be keeping a close eye on these proceedings.

The utility has suspended managers of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations for poor performance.

The general managers of the Duvha and Kriel power stations were acting in their positions and have now been returned to their initial positions.

The move by Eskom to suspend its general managers seems like an attempt to show accountability and decisiveness.

While some experts say it is long overdue, others have questioned the logic behind this.

Outa’s energy portfolio manager Liz McDaid said Eskom was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“Somebody has to make sure that the coal is on time at the plant, someone has to make sure that the repairs happen on time and in budget and that should be the general manager.”

She said Outa was happy with this sign of accountability: “Sometimes the devil is in the detail and we have to look at what really comes out over the next few weeks.”

Eskom has appointed three general managers to head the Kendal, Tutuka, Duvha and Kriel power stations.

APATHETIC BEHAVIOUR BY SOME MANAGEMENT

Eskom said while an ageing fleet and missed maintenance has compromised its system, the situation has been exacerbated by apathetic behaviour by some management.

Eskom’s board said while it was pleased that some units had returned to power, they remained concerned that the level of failures was unacceptably high.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “The Eskom board is fully cognisant of the substantial strain that load shedding has on the wellbeing of the citizens of South Africa and an already depressed economy. They are committed on attaining the sustainability and reliability of the power generation plant.”

The country remained under stage 3 load shedding on Friday, with stage 2 load shedding announced for the coming weekend.

