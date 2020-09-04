Numsa takes Comair to court to force it to pay salaries

The airline has not paid workers’ salaries since the start of June and it’s believed Comair has also forced unpaid leave on its staff.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has taken Comair to the Labour Court to force the company to pay outstanding salaries and continue with workers’ medical aid contributions.

The company was placed under business rescue in May after it recorded R564 million in losses in the first half of the year.

Comair earlier this week published its business rescue plan.

It stipulates workers' consent to the suspension of any payment due to them until the airline's expected to return to the skies in December.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said workers were under severe financial strain and were relying on the UIF Temporary Employee Relief Scheme.

“Numsa approached the Labour Court to apply for an urgent application. Basically, what we’re hoping the court will assist us with is to compel Comair management and the business rescue practitioners to pay employees’ outstanding salaries in full.”

The Labour Court hearing is scheduled for 9 September.

