Nomvuzo Atoli murder suspect to face Browns Farm community in court appearance

CAPE TOWN - Residents of the Browns Farm community in Philippi are expected to gather in protest outside the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

A 29-year-old suspect is expected to make his first appearance there in connection with the murder of Nomvuzo Atoli.

The 22-year-old woman's body was found by residents at a dumping site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement about two weeks ago.

Browns Farm residents are hoping that today's court case will shed some light on what led to the gruesome murder of Nomvuzo Atoli.

It's not yet clear what caused the 22-year-old woman's death but she sustained injuries to her head before she was dumped in a large green and white container in the settlement and seemingly left to die among the rubbish.

After days of searching for the suspect, detectives traced Atoli's alleged killer to a hideout in the Eastern Cape last weekend and transported him back to Cape Town.

He was the last person seen with the young woman before her body was found.

Atoli's death comes after the murder of 17-year-old old Amahle Quku, whose body was found dumped on a field in the same area in June.

A local community policing forum member has told Eyewitness News that residents believe these attacks are the work of a group of men harassing the community.

