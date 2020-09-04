Makwetu: Govt’s accounting officers must be trained to spot gaps for corruption

Kimi Makwetu on Friday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on the Auditor-General about the management of COVID-19 initiatives.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said government’s accounting officers should be counselled on how to spot gaps that could lead to corruption.

He said prevention was the best medicine to avoid a situation where the corrupt were able to loot state coffers.

Makwetu said state entities should be able to disrupt anyone who had ill intent on government funds.

He said preventative measures to curb corruption should be put in place and the state must closely scrutinise every cent.

“We want the whole kitchen; we don’t want the dining room table where you’ve already dished. We want the entire kitchen. We want to see for ourselves the menu; how did you mix it up? How did you determine that these people qualify, and these ones don’t? We want to see whether in the database if there is anybody who is receiving R351 and above.”

Makwetu said the full extent of COVID-19 funds spent by government until the end of July stood at almost R66 billion.

Of this, about R57 billion went to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the South African Social Security Agency.

Makwetu also noted how his office had never reported on the financial activities of an institution a month after transactions were made.

He also called for greater investment in the audit office.

