Makwetu calls for more measures to prevent looting of public funds

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has already released his findings earlier this week, which showed that dead people, prison inmates, public servants, and children below the legal age to work received COVID-19 benefits.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has called for more preventative measures to stop in their tracks those intending to loot public funds.

Makwetu on Friday briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on the Auditor-General about the management of COVID-19 initiatives.

Makwetu already released his findings earlier this week, which showed that dead people, prison inmates, public servants, and children below the legal age to work received COVID-19 benefits.

He gave MPs a brief update on the report released on Wednesday which noted that some of the findings on where the R500 billion government package actually went.

But the outgoing Auditor-General focused most of his attention on how to prevent corruption from happening in the future when it came to emergency procurement.

"We've adopted an approach that says the best possible medicine that needs to be applied when funds are released in an emergency environment where the systems and the disciplines of internal control are not always observed is to invoke the need for prevention."

Makwetu also touched on the need for greater investment in the audit office well beyond the pandemic.

"What can be done to ensure the agility, the nimbleness as well as the sharpness of the auditing tools that the office uses, what can be done to ensure that they are sharpened further?"

This was one of Makwetu’s last public engagements with Parliament as his term ends in November.

Parliament is already in the process of finding a replacement.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.