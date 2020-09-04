Mabuza blames Eskom’s ageing fleet of power plants for loadshedding

Eskom announced stage three loadshedding would be implemented on Friday as the deputy president was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has tried to assure South Africans that the problems besetting Eskom would soon be a thing of the past.

Eskom announced stage three loadshedding would be implemented on Friday as Mabuza was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.

Mabuza also faced questions on COVID-19 corruption during a question and answer session.

It was the deputy president’s first showing in Parliament since taking about a month off work, due to ill-health.

Mabuza said that it would take another two years to complete Eskom’s unbundling into three separate entities for generation, transmission, and distribution. He blamed Eskom's ageing fleet of power stations for loadshedding.

“We are confident that by the introduction of Medupi and Kusile into the grid – I think Medupi will be operational probably by the end of the year if everything goes well – gradually it will reduce the pressure on the generation of electricity.

“The further introduction of the IPPs [Independent Power Producers] will further reduce the pressure that we are facing currently and the disruptions of loadshedding,” Mabuza said.

He raised eyebrows when he said that the government did not know that funds set aside for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic would be “stolen along the way”.

Mabuza defended the spending, saying that it was necessary to fight the pandemic and prepare health services to cope.

He also condemned farm attacks, urging law enforcement agencies to do more to protect farm owners and workers in order to ensure food security.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.