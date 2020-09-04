KZN govt plans to save over R16m for this year’s Umkhosi woMohlanga festival

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has over the years used the event to promote sexual abstinence for young women as part of a strategy to prevent the spread of HIV/Aids.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal authorities say they plan to save over R16 million on this year’s Umkhosi woMhlanga festivities.

The annual event is held in celebration of Zulu maidens.

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has over the years used the event to promote sexual abstinence for young women as part of a strategy to prevent the spread of HIV/Aids.

However, this year’s event, which takes place on Saturday, will focus on the scourge of gender-based violence.

Umkhosi woMhlanga festivities attract well over 20,000 maidens annually.

But this year’s event will be scaled down in line with lockdown regulations.

KZN Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela said: “We are going to have 30 maidens and we are not going to exceed 50 people as per the COVID-19 regulations. His majesty the king will be addressing maidens, especially in terms of gender-based violence.”

Mavimbela said costs had been reduced: “The budget of the reed dance used to be R17 million. Hopefully, we are not going to more than R100,000 this year.”

Organisers said the event would be streamed live via social media platforms to accommodate those who could not physically attend.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.