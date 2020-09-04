Grade 12 Limpopo pupil (17) stabbed to death, 19-year-old suspect arrested

The man allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old Ramokone Kale in the Ga-Madiba village on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly stabbing a grade 12 pupil to death.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The Provincial Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the police for arresting a 19-year-old suspect within two hours after he allegedly killed a 17-year-old schoolgirl at Ga-Madiba.”

