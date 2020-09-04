Former ANC MP Smith: R700k loan from Agrizzi was not linked to Bosasa

Over the past year, the state capture commission has been hearing testimony about tender irregularities and bribes involving Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former chairperson of the correctional services portfolio committee Vincent Smith has denied that the near R700,000 loan from Angelo Agrizzi was paid to his company to avoid being linked to Bosasa.



This is even though it reflected in Bosasa books as a car accident claim.



He has told the state capture commission that he borrowed the money from Agrizzi, not Bosasa, and he was no longer a member of the committee at the time.

Smith said he used his company, Euro Blitz, because it would earn dividends in 2023 and pay off the loan from Agrizzi.

And he said he had declared his company in Parliament because he had nothing to hide.

However, the commission has records of Agrizzi’s instructions to lawyers to process payments in what appears to be a blatant attempt to conceal the paper trail of both the source and the recipient of the funds.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Smith if he wasn’t concerned that it was a loan from a high-ranking official of a company that he knew was facing serious allegations of corruption.

Smith said at the time he didn’t see it that way, but now he did.

