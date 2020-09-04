Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith testifies at Zondo Commission over R615k Bosasa 'loan'

According to Smith, he used the money to pay for the university tuition fees for his daughter.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith - who was also the chairperson of the Correctional Services committee – on Friday was at the state capture commission of inquiry to testify on the more than R500,000 he received from Bosasa.

Smith resigned after the news came to light.

But he said that he had entered into an agreement for a personal loan with former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and he disclosed that the money was processed in two separate payments of R220,000 in 2015 and R395,000 the following year.

According to him, he used the money to pay for the university tuition fees for his daughter.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wanted to hear more.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.