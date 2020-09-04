20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: A warm weekend for most, but not the W Cape

Warm beachy weather conditions are expected in most parts of the country this weekend, although rain is expected across the Western Cape.

Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash
Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The spring season continues to creep in throughout the country as warmer and sunny conditions can be expected over the weekend.

GAUTENG:

While most parts of the province will see low minimum temperatures in the morning, hot conditions are expected as the day progresses. Johannesburg will see a high of 25°C, while Pretoria will see a high of 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

Rainy conditions are expected in parts of the Western Cape, with Cape Town seeing high temperatures of just 14°C while George will see maximum temperatures of 15°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

The coastal province of KZN is expected to see very warm and sunny conditions on Saturday. Durban and Newcastle will enjoy maximum temperatures of 25°C and 29°C respectively.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

