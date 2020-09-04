Eskom suspension of 3 general managers a misplaced move - expert

The general managers of the Kriel and Tutuka power stations have been suspended for poor performance, which led to load shedding being implemented this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Although the move to suspend three Eskom general managers seems to show signs of accountability, some experts have argued that the move may be misplaced.

This after the country slipped into stage 2 and then further into stage 4 load shedding, with the utility citing colder weather resulting in higher demand.

Eskom has spoken about the need to have better consequence management and for those behind the poor management of power stations to be held accountable, a move South Africans have been calling for.

But energy expert Adil Nchabeleng said the utility had focused on the wrong people.

“The most critically responsible people are usually general managers of power plants. The person here who should have been removed, in my view, should have been the chief operating officer.”

Another expert, Chris Yelland, has praised Eskom for this move, saying the power station managers had been a long-standing problem.

“The vast majority were all in acting positions, many of them appointed for the wrong reasons during the time of Mr Molefe and Mr Koko.”

Yelland said the executive management was sending a strong signal to not only to South Africans but also of internal staff that the time for mediocrity was over.

