Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding will continue over the weekend

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said it would implement stage 2 load shedding from 08:00 until 22:00 throughout the weekend.

It said this was necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves which were depleted over the past week.

This comes after the utility suspended the general managers of the Kriel and Tutuka power stations for poor performance that led to load shedding being implemented.

South Africans are angry with Eskom battling to keep the lights on, once again, and the power utility said an investigation was now under way to find out why certain power stations have been failing.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said there were repeat offenders: “Kriel, Tutuka and Kendal. Every press statement that we release about load shedding, we mention that there are problems at these stations and these problems range from generation units not returning to service as planned or just things breaking down without any explanation.”

Three general managers have now been appointed to head the three stations.

